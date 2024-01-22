Avril Lavigne Announces Greatest Hits Tour: See The Dates
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 22, 2024
Avril Lavigne is embarking on a Greatest Hits Tour! This spring, the "Sk8er Boi" singer will be hitting the road with Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal and the Serpent, and Girlfriends. Lavigne announced the exciting news on Monday morning, January 22nd, with a list of North American tour dates kicking off in Vancouver, Canada, and wrapping up in Edmonton, another city in her home country of Canada.
"Tour dates for 2024 baby! I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests?" she asked in the caption. "And of course all of my friends are joining me!!!"
Lavigne went on to point out that Simple Plan was with her on her very first tour, "so its only fitting we are doing it again!" she wrote. She also revealed that she's been friends with All Time Low "for a while now and have talked about trying to tour together for years, so glad we finally get to do it for real!"
The singer continued, "This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans. Who’s coming???? What songs do you want to hear???"
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th, at 10:00 A.M. local time. Check out Avril's North American tour dates below [^ = All Time Low & Roayl and the Serpent, + = Simple Plan & Girlfriends, ~ = festival date]:
- May 22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
- May 25 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^
- May 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^
- May 28 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^
- May 30 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
- June 1 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^
- June 2 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^
- Aug. 14 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre +
- Aug. 16 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +
- Aug. 17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC @ Festival International de Montgolfières ~
- Aug. 20 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater +
- Aug. 21 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre +
- Aug. 23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +
- Aug. 24 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
- Aug. 27 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +
- Aug. 29 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
- Aug. 31 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +
- Sept. 1 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +
- Sept. 3 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +
- Sept. 4 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +
- Sept. 6 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +
- Sept. 7 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre +
- Sept. 9 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater +
- Sept. 10 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +
- Sept. 12 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +
- Sept. 14 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre +
- Sept. 16 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place