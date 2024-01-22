Avril Lavigne Announces Greatest Hits Tour: See The Dates

Lavigne went on to point out that Simple Plan was with her on her very first tour, "so its only fitting we are doing it again!" she wrote. She also revealed that she's been friends with All Time Low "for a while now and have talked about trying to tour together for years, so glad we finally get to do it for real!"

The singer continued, "This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans. Who’s coming???? What songs do you want to hear???"



Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26th, at 10:00 A.M. local time. Check out Avril's North American tour dates below [^ = All Time Low & Roayl and the Serpent, + = Simple Plan & Girlfriends, ~ = festival date]: