Joni Mitchell Announces First Headlining Solo Concert In 24 Years

Joni Mitchell is playing the Hollywood Bowl in October, marking her first solo headlining concert in 24 years.

"The legendary Joni Mitchell will perform her first Los Angeles headlining show in over 24 years at the @hollywoodbowl on Saturday, October 19 – joined by the Joni Jam," reads an Instagram post. "Pre-sales start tomorrow at 10 a.m. with password JJAM24. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m." The news comes after an announcement was made that Mitchell will be performing at the Grammys this weekend for the first time ever.

In the summer of 2022, Mitchell played her first full set in 22 years during a surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival. Billed as the "Joni Jam," she was accompanied by an all-star cast of friends and collaborators during the 13-song set, including Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Lucius, Blake Mills, and Taylor Goldsmith.

