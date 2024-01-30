"I don't give a f**k," Kanye told the woman. "I'm a person, bro. Don't come ask me that dumb-a*s s**t. You got kids? Exactly. So what do you do? Who do you work for? Why do you feel like it's OK...I'm a human being."



"I don't care what y'all gonna to do," he continued. "What y'all got to say. Don't come at me with that s**t. Walk up on me like that. What you think ’cause you a White woman you can walk up on me like that?"



The report in question, which the Daily Mail published earlier this month, alleged Bianca Censori is extremely worried about her safety amid Ye's previous antisemitic actions. So much so that she's the one who pressured Ye into recording a 40-minute apology video that will reportedly drop ahead of his VULTURES album. The outlet also claimed friends of Censori have encouraged her to get out of the marriage to protect herself from any danger. They also claim Ye went through her phone and sent messages to her friends because he thought they might be another man.



At the end of his rant, Ye actually asks the photographer if she wanted a new job with double the pay, and gave her phone back. See the full exchange above.