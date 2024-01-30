Kate Hudson Shares Debut Single 'Talk About Love'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 30, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Hudson has officially made her debut as a singer! On Tuesday, January 30th, the actress fulfilled a life-long dream of making music and shared her debut single, "Talk About Love."

In a press release, Hudson explained, “It’s like the shadow self, those things you don’t see, but are always with you and a part of you. I have always had a room for my piano ever since I began living on my own. I’ve been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child. But it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music. Finally, for me, that time is now.”

The pop-rock song was co-written by Linda Perry and musician/songwriter Danny Fujikawa. “You only have one first single and I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in," Hudson said of the single. "I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love. It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!”

"Talk About Love" is just the beginning. Hudson has also revealed plans to release a full-length studio album sometime this year. "Linda challenged me to write a full album once she heard me sing and that’s when I decided to complete the song cycle," she shared. "It might’ve been crazy to some, but once I committed, all the songs, the sounds and even the way the recording process came together, the timing was right.”

