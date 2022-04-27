Kate Hudson Says She's Recording An Album: 'It's Time'
By Dani Medina
April 27, 2022
Kate Hudson is saying "f#%! it" and is officially diving into the music world.
The Bride Wars actress announced Tuesday (April 26) she is recording an album. In an Instagram post of her dressed in tie-dye sweatpants, platform Converse, a white tank top and a half-up, half-down hairstyle, Hudson said, "Finally realized it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!!" She hashtagged the post #albumincoming and #myikigai. "Ikigai" is a Japanese phrase that translates to "reason for being," according to People.
This would mark the 43-year-old actress' first album.
The comments on the post were flooded with celebrities congratulating the Fool's Gold star on her announcement. "Yaaaaassssss fly my love !" said Janelle Monae. "YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS F------ about time woman! 👏🙌 🎤," said Rachel Zoe. "Finally!!!!" Rita Wilson said.
You might be asking yourself, "Can Kate Hudson sing?" You obviously haven't seen her "You're So Vain" duet with Matthew McConaughey in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. Watch their iconic performance below:
Hudson also made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year where she wowed the audience with a doo-wop version of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings."
"Are you kidding me?! Are you joking me?! How do you know how to do that?" Fallon said in amazement.
Watch it below: