Kate Hudson Says She's Recording An Album: 'It's Time'

By Dani Medina

April 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Hudson is saying "f#%! it" and is officially diving into the music world.

The Bride Wars actress announced Tuesday (April 26) she is recording an album. In an Instagram post of her dressed in tie-dye sweatpants, platform Converse, a white tank top and a half-up, half-down hairstyle, Hudson said, "Finally realized it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!!" She hashtagged the post #albumincoming and #myikigai. "Ikigai" is a Japanese phrase that translates to "reason for being," according to People.

This would mark the 43-year-old actress' first album.

The comments on the post were flooded with celebrities congratulating the Fool's Gold star on her announcement. "Yaaaaassssss fly my love !" said Janelle Monae. "YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS F------ about time woman! 👏🙌 🎤," said Rachel Zoe. "Finally!!!!" Rita Wilson said.

You might be asking yourself, "Can Kate Hudson sing?" You obviously haven't seen her "You're So Vain" duet with Matthew McConaughey in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. Watch their iconic performance below:

Hudson also made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year where she wowed the audience with a doo-wop version of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings."

"Are you kidding me?! Are you joking me?! How do you know how to do that?" Fallon said in amazement.

Watch it below:

Kate Hudson
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.