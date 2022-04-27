Kate Hudson Says She's Recording An Album: 'It's Time'

Kate Hudson is saying "f#%! it" and is officially diving into the music world.

The Bride Wars actress announced Tuesday (April 26) she is recording an album. In an Instagram post of her dressed in tie-dye sweatpants, platform Converse, a white tank top and a half-up, half-down hairstyle, Hudson said, "Finally realized it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!!" She hashtagged the post #albumincoming and #myikigai. "Ikigai" is a Japanese phrase that translates to "reason for being," according to People.

This would mark the 43-year-old actress' first album.

The comments on the post were flooded with celebrities congratulating the Fool's Gold star on her announcement. "Yaaaaassssss fly my love !" said Janelle Monae. "YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS F------ about time woman! 👏🙌 🎤," said Rachel Zoe. "Finally!!!!" Rita Wilson said.