Lionel Richie Reacts To Daughter Sofia's Pregnancy

Lionel Richie is looking forward to becoming a grandfather again! During the premiere of the Netflix documentary The Greatest Night in Pop on Monday (January 29th), the legendary musician told People how he's feeling about the news of his daughter Sofia Richie expecting her first child.

“You know what? I am pumped up,” Richie said. “I am now going to spoil yet another child in the world … And I am not quite sure what the child will do to me, but I'm hoping that the child gives the parents a bit of a run, because every parent wants to get even as to what you did to me,” he joked.

When asked if he had any parenting advice for his daughter, Richie said, "So a new baby coming along, ‘Oh my God, Dad, what do I do now?’ Ah ha! All parents like this position. I'm in a position right now where I'm going to love this child to death, spoil him to death. And on very special occasions give the child back so the parents can actually raise this child.”

Richie continued, "She’s going to be fantastic. These are two loving parents, and I don't think they really know what's coming because every kid is different. So no matter what advice I give them, there's no manual for this. They'll figure it out.”

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Sofia revealed she's expecting a little girl with her husband Elliot Grainge. Over the weekend, she shared a TikTok showing the intimate gender reveal held in her backyard.