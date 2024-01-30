Man Dies For 14 Minutes, Then Wins Lottery Jackpot In The Craziest Way

Most people have experienced highs and lows in their lives, but they probably pale in comparison to what Bill Morgan experienced. In 1998, the Australian hit the lowest of lows, then went on an epic run of good luck. So how low did it get for Bill? Well he died. Thankfully, he was revived, but his heart stopped for 14 minutes. The traumatic medical episode left him in a coma for over two weeks. He eventually recovered and was able to get back to his day to day life, and just months after his time in the hospital, he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket and won a car, but that's only where his luck began.

Hearing about his death, resuscitation and how he won a $20,000 Toyota Corolla, a news show met up with Bill to have him share his story with them. Since his original lottery win didn't happen on camera, they asked him to reenact it for them. To be accurate, Bill went to a store, got another lottery ticket and scratched it off in front of them and, as unbelievable as it might sound, it was a winner, a big one. Bill hit for $165,000.

In the video of the incident, Bill exclaims, "I just won $250,000 (AUD). I'm not joking!"