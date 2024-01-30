Missouri Destination Name The 'Most Unusual Town' In The State

You may be familiar with the big cities, and even well-known smaller locales, scattered around America that tend to draw in tourists. But there are also some truly interesting towns you may not have heard of before that are also worth visiting. It seems as if everywhere you turn in the country, you'll find a unique town waiting to welcome visitors with open arms to experience the magic of what makes that town special.

ALOT Travel compiled a list of the most unusual town in each state, places that "hold stories, traditions, and monuments that are sometimes a little off the beaten path." According to the site, the most unusual town in all of Missouri is Hannibal, a small town along the Mississippi River that was once the home to one of America's most notable authors.

Here's what the site had to say about Missouri's most unusual town:

"Hannibal, Missouri, is definitely a spot on quintessential Americana. This small town was the childhood home of beloved author Mark Twain, and it's a popular destination for fans of his literature to pay homage to. His old home has been transformed into a museum so visitors can catch a glimpse at the man's formative years and learn more about one of our country's most cherished authors. So if you ever get the chance, take some time to check out this little slice of American history in Hannibal — but watch out for Tom Sawyer if you're wandering around!"

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most unusual towns around the country.