Paramore Collab 'In The Works' With Superstar Singer

Paramore fans have heard some seriously good news this year after fretting that the band was breaking up, and the latest is SZA confirming she collaborated with the band during a recent fan Q&A.

“Soon! Soon! It’s in the works,” she said when asked about working with the trio.

Paramore singer Hayley Williams gushed about SZA during a previously unreleased part of a Rolling Stone interview last year. “I’m such a fan of her voice. And what I love about her voice is that she can easily slide around genre as well,” she said. “Like she has plenty of songs throughout her catalog that feel very alternative to me and feel a little bit Strokes-y, in a way. She just has that thing.”

“She’s like that person where I feel like we could write any type of song, and it would be cool,” she added. “I would love to hear her on something that we wrote that’s more alternative-leaning, just because I think it would be interesting. We’ve talked back and forth about it for a long time. We both get really caught up in whatever we’re doing at the moment. But I f***ing worship her regardless. I just think she’s wonderful.”

During the Q&A, SZA also admitted the pop-punk-leaning "F2F" is her favorite song to perform on the SOS tour. Last year, she told the Los Angeles Times that she got advice from Williams before releasing the song. “I was like, ‘Does this suck?'” she recalled. “‘Because you actually do this for a living.’ [Williams] said, ‘This is great.'”

Although no new original music has been announced, Paramore are contributing a cover of "Burning Down the House" to an upcoming Talking Heads tribute album.