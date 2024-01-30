Shannen Doherty Shares 'Miracle' Update On Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty is in good spirits after her recent health update. In this week's episode of her iHeart podcast Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, the Beverly Hills, 90210 revealed that a new treatment plan she's on is showing positive results as she continues to battle stage 4 cancer.

"After four treatments, we didn't really see a difference, and everybody wanted me to switch," she told her radiation oncologist Dr. Amin Mirhadi on the new episode of her podcast called "Let's Be Informative." She added, "I just kind of was like, 'We're going to keep going with this and see.' After the sixth, and seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier."

Doherty continued, "Do I call that a miracle? For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. I sort of rolled the dice and said 'Let's keep going.'"

The actress first revealed her initial breast cancer diagnosis in 2015, had a mastectomy, and underwent chemotherapy and radiation, before announcing she went into remission in April 2017. Unfortunately, by 2019 the cancer returned and Doherty announced her diagnosis of metastatic stage 4 cancer in 2020.

However, Doherty has been clear about not letting cancer rule her life, which is part of the goal of her memoir-style podcast. “People just assume that it means you can’t walk, you can’t eat, you can’t work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age —‘You’re done, you’re retired,’ and we’re not,” she said back in December. “We’re vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward.”