WATCH: Ed Sheeran Hilariously Fails To Serenade Unimpressed Cats

Ed Sheeran may have just met his toughest audience yet — a room full of unimpressed cats.

The Autumn Variations musician shared a hilarious video to his Instagram on Tuesday (January 30) of him attempting to serenade a group of cats, a move he also did a decade ago. And just like before, it wasn't much of a success.

"Trying to win over the same kitties that ran away from me in 2014, same results," he captioned the clip.

In the video, Sheeran tried to get the cats' attention after pulling out his guitar, but most of the felines scurried away the second he strummed the strings, causing the English crooner to immediately stop and stare at the camera in resignation.

It did appear that one gray cat was slightly entertained by Sheeran — or at least interested enough to keep eating some kibble as he began singing "Thinking Out Loud" to his new furry friend. Other cats kept an eye on the impromptu concert from a safer distance away.

"It was not more successful than the last visit, no," Sheeran joked, as the video cut to a clip from 2014 of one single cat listening to him singing the same track.

Fans loved the video and didn't hold back on the jokes. One commenter suggested the reason the cats ran away is because they are fans of his earlier work, writing, "Man that's because cats are plus stan. Sing them lego house and they will be 100% happy." Another mentioned Sheeran's pal Taylor Swift, who is a well-known cat lover with a few felines of her own, joking, "Taylor's cats would love you!! Go there."

Check out the hilarious video below.