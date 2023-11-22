Ed Sheeran Let His Fans Create All 14 'Autumn Variations' Music Videos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 22, 2023
Ed Sheeran's Autumn Variations era isn't over yet! Nearly two months after dropping the 14-track album celebrating fall, Sheeran is returning with new music videos for all 14 songs and they were created by his fans.
The Sheerios, the name for his dedicated fanbase, will star in the 14 new music videos which will be shared over time. According to Billboard, the videos were chosen in a global competition in which more than 4,000 music videos from 75 countries were entered for consideration. Sheeran handpicked the winners and they represent 14 different countries including Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, The Netherlands, the United States, Brazil, Germany, Japan, France, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, and India.
To kick off the cool new project, Sheeran shared music videos for "Midnight" which was created by Meg Igarashi from Japan, "That's On Me," created by Beatriz Santamaria Pinha from Brazil, and "American Town," created by Michael Lamhang from the United States.
The rest of the music videos will hit YouTube over the coming weeks. In a statement per Billboard, Sheeran explained, "I made Autumn Variations for the fans and I really wanted to bring them into the fold on this album. I was keen to see how they interpreted the music, so I decided to ask my fans from across the world to make videos for each album track.”
“There were so many wonderful submissions,” Sheeran added and made sure to give a shout-out to “each and every fan who made these videos so special. I love them and hope you will too.”