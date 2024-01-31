Acclaimed Eatery Crowned Washington's Top Italian Restaurant

What's great about the United States is all the cultural cuisines you get to try. Everybody has their favorites and preferences, but Italian food has a special place in many people's hearts. Who can resist the allure of saucy pasta dishes, hearty recipes, and mainstay eats like lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, and chicken parmesan? Don't even get us started on pizza, either! Even better are the countless Italian restaurants that are happy to serve this fantastic food.

If you're craving some Italian cuisine, Taste of Home updated its list of every state's best Italian restaurant. According to the website, Spinasse was crowned Washington State's top Italian restaurant!

"Spinasse focuses on traditional cuisine inspired by the Piedmont area of northern Italy and uses products from local farmers to craft their meals," writers remarked. "You’ll want to snag a seat at the bar to get a view into the open kitchen."

Customers can look forward to some tantalizing menu items, including braised rabbit agnolotti, pan-roasted pork chop, two kinds of egg yolk pasta, cavatelli, and other delicious dishes.