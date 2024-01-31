Charli XCX Caught Listening To Her Own Music While Driving

A new Charli XCX era is among us and it seems like the pop star is just as excited as we are! This week, the artist was videotaped listening to her own unreleased music while driving around in Los Angeles. The fan-captured video was shared on Twitter and quickly went viral. "BITCJ CHARLI XCX IS RIGHT NEXT TO ME BLASTING HER NEW SH—," they captioned the post.

"She's so real I'm crying," one fan reacted. Another added, "nah cause if i was an artist id be bumping my own sh— EVERYWHERE."

Other fans pointed out that it might be a marketing strategy after Charli shared a list of marketing ideas she was sent by her PR team. "This is better than any of those marketing ideas she was given," one fan said in response to the new video.