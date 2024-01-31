Charli XCX Caught Listening To Her Own Music While Driving
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 31, 2024
A new Charli XCX era is among us and it seems like the pop star is just as excited as we are! This week, the artist was videotaped listening to her own unreleased music while driving around in Los Angeles. The fan-captured video was shared on Twitter and quickly went viral. "BITCJ CHARLI XCX IS RIGHT NEXT TO ME BLASTING HER NEW SH—," they captioned the post.
"She's so real I'm crying," one fan reacted. Another added, "nah cause if i was an artist id be bumping my own sh— EVERYWHERE."
Other fans pointed out that it might be a marketing strategy after Charli shared a list of marketing ideas she was sent by her PR team. "This is better than any of those marketing ideas she was given," one fan said in response to the new video.
BITCJ CHARLI XCX IS RIGHT NEXT TO ME BLASTING HER NEW SHIT- pic.twitter.com/JJUw9wJwqt— ducki 🏳️⚧️ (@dxckiii) January 30, 2024
The hilarious list of marketing ideas included things like a "Winona [Ryder] Moment" in which "Charli gets caught shoplifting at a mall and leaks the CCTV footage. Position it carefully so we "steal" from a brand Charli is planning on collaborating with later on." Other ideas included leaking a sex tape, having Charli announce that she's running for President, and crashing sweet 16s, weddings, and bat mitzvahs to perform her music.
Towards the end of 2023, Charli XCX revealed that her new year included plans to drop an album, which she's been steadily teasing throughout January. So far, she's announced a Boiler Room appearance and shared that the new album, "xcx6 is very much giving housewives of salt lake city
some cute marketing ideas i was sent last week :) pic.twitter.com/g4fIljATMT— Charli (@charli_xcx) January 29, 2024