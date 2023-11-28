Charli XCX Is Engaged To The 1975 Drummer, George Daniel
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 28, 2023
Charli XCX is engaged! On Tuesday, November 28th, the beloved pop star took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that she's engaged to George Daniel, the drummer and primary producer for English pop band The 1975.
"charli xcx and george daniel f—ing for life!!!" the musician wrote alongside sweet photos of Daniel bending her backward for a kiss. Charli also shared some insight into how Daniel proposed, showing a snap of two tea cups, flowers, a candle, and an engagement ring sitting on a tray table on top of a bed.
Fans and colleagues took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple. Fellow pop star Dua Lipa was particularly enthusiastic in her comment. "aaaaaaahhhhh!!!!!!!!! LOVE THIS!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations lovebirds!!!!!" she wrote. Paris Hilton also commented on the post with two heart-eye emojis.
"Oh hell yeah. George better take your name. He’s George XCX now," one fan joked. Another added, "MRS. XCX." Daniel and Charli first met while collaborating on a song called "Spinning" in 2021. The "Speed Drive" singer went on to confirm their romantic relationship in 2022 with an Instagram post showing them vacationing together.
The couple has continued to work on music together, their most recent collaboration being the dance track "In the City" which featured Charli teaming up with Sam Smith. The lyrics seemed to be about their relationship with Charli singing, "I never thought I would find it/ But I found what I was looking for," on the uplifting pop song.
Congratulations to Charli XCX and George Daniel!