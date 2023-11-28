Charli XCX Is Engaged To The 1975 Drummer, George Daniel

Charli XCX is engaged! On Tuesday, November 28th, the beloved pop star took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that she's engaged to George Daniel, the drummer and primary producer for English pop band The 1975.

"charli xcx and george daniel f—ing for life!!!" the musician wrote alongside sweet photos of Daniel bending her backward for a kiss. Charli also shared some insight into how Daniel proposed, showing a snap of two tea cups, flowers, a candle, and an engagement ring sitting on a tray table on top of a bed.

Fans and colleagues took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple. Fellow pop star Dua Lipa was particularly enthusiastic in her comment. "aaaaaaahhhhh!!!!!!!!! LOVE THIS!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations lovebirds!!!!!" she wrote. Paris Hilton also commented on the post with two heart-eye emojis.