Charli XCX Shares Exciting Update On New Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 5, 2023
Charli XCX has shared an exciting update on her next album. While attending the 2023 Fashion Awards last night (Monday, December 4th), the pop star was asked about her highlight of 2023 and said, "I finished a record but it's not out. So, next year that will be out, and then I can say that's my highlight."
The beloved pop star has released two singles this year including "Speed Drive" from the Barbie soundtrack and most recently, "In the City" with Sam Smith. Her last album Crash was released in March 2022 and marked her fifth full-length studio album.
Charli XCX reveals her next record is finished and comes out in 2024. 💿 https://t.co/KfudfjoglV— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 5, 2023
Before answering the red carpet question, Charli admitted, "Something came in my head and I was like 'Oh. I don't want to say that.'" The initial answer could have been that she recently got engaged!
On Tuesday, November 28th, the "Good Ones" singer took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that she's engaged to George Daniel, the drummer and primary producer for English pop band The 1975. "charli xcx and george daniel f—ing for life!!!" the musician wrote alongside sweet photos of Daniel bending her backward for a kiss.
Daniel and Charli first met while collaborating on a song called "Spinning" in 2021. The "Speed Drive" singer went on to confirm their romantic relationship in 2022 with an Instagram post showing them vacationing together. The couple has continued to work on music together, their most recent collaboration being the aforementioned dance track "In the City."