Charli XCX Shares Exciting Update On New Album

Before answering the red carpet question, Charli admitted, "Something came in my head and I was like 'Oh. I don't want to say that.'" The initial answer could have been that she recently got engaged!

On Tuesday, November 28th, the "Good Ones" singer took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that she's engaged to George Daniel, the drummer and primary producer for English pop band The 1975. "charli xcx and george daniel f—ing for life!!!" the musician wrote alongside sweet photos of Daniel bending her backward for a kiss.

Daniel and Charli first met while collaborating on a song called "Spinning" in 2021. The "Speed Drive" singer went on to confirm their romantic relationship in 2022 with an Instagram post showing them vacationing together. The couple has continued to work on music together, their most recent collaboration being the aforementioned dance track "In the City."