Decades-Old Eatery Crowned Florida's Top Italian Restaurant

What's great about the United States is all the cultural cuisines you get to try. Everybody has their favorites and preferences, but Italian food has a special place in many people's hearts. Who can resist the allure of saucy pasta dishes, hearty recipes, and mainstay eats like lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, and chicken parmesan? Don't even get us started on pizza, either! Even better are the countless Italian restaurants that are happy to serve this fantastic food.

If you're craving some Italian cuisine, Taste of Home updated its list of every state's best Italian restaurant. According to the website, Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe was crowned Florida's top Italian restaurant!

"Not only is Perricone’s a top-notch Italian restaurant, but it’s also a gourmet marketplace," writers remarked. "They offer imported Italian products, meats and cheese, chocolate truffles and more than 100 types of wine, including a proprietary house brand."

Customers can look forward to some tantalizing menu items, including portobello mushroom torta, Mediterranean mussels, homemade potato gnocchi, lobster ravioli, churrasco steak, seafood linguine, and many more delicious dishes.