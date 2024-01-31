Ice Spice Reveals What Inspired The Title Of Her Debut Album

"I have a crazy collaboration that just got locked in like two days ago ," she added. "I'm really excited."



The 24-year-old artist first revealed the title in an Instagram post back in November. She shared a photo of her new tattoo on her lower back and included the title in the caption. At the time, she alluded to the release date, but only indicated that it would drop in 2024. She declined to confirm the release date during her latest conversation, but it's definitely coming soon.



Following the success of her Grammy-nominated song "Barbie World," Ice Spice started to hype up the release of her debut album with songs like "Pretty Girl" with Rema. Earlier this month, she dropped her new single "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" and its accompanying music video, which she shot in Miami. The song arrived just a week before she's set to hit up the 2024 Grammy Awards. She's currently up for four awards including Best New Artist, Bet Rap Song, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written For Visual Media.