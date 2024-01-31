Ice Spice Reveals What Inspired The Title Of Her Debut Album
By Tony M. Centeno
January 31, 2024
Ice Spice is sharing more details about her anticipated debut album.
On Tuesday, January 30, the Bronx rapper sat down with The Today Show's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about the follow-up to her Like..? EP. During their conversation, Ice Spice confirmed the title will be Y2K and explained it was inspired by her birthday January 1, 2000. The album isn't done yet, but she did express her excitement about a major collaboration that she recently secured for the project.
“Yes, there’s gonna be an album,” Ice Spice declared. “It's almost finished so I’m excited.”
Ice Spice announces debut album, ‘Y2K’ drops this year. pic.twitter.com/mtGJbWXmTA— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 31, 2024
"I have a crazy collaboration that just got locked in like two days ago ," she added. "I'm really excited."
The 24-year-old artist first revealed the title in an Instagram post back in November. She shared a photo of her new tattoo on her lower back and included the title in the caption. At the time, she alluded to the release date, but only indicated that it would drop in 2024. She declined to confirm the release date during her latest conversation, but it's definitely coming soon.
Following the success of her Grammy-nominated song "Barbie World," Ice Spice started to hype up the release of her debut album with songs like "Pretty Girl" with Rema. Earlier this month, she dropped her new single "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" and its accompanying music video, which she shot in Miami. The song arrived just a week before she's set to hit up the 2024 Grammy Awards. She's currently up for four awards including Best New Artist, Bet Rap Song, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written For Visual Media.