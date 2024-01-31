Las Vegas Sphere Taps Retired Rock Icons For Next Residency

U2 are set to conclude their residency at Sphere in Las Vegas next month, and Phish will be playing at the one-of-a-kind venue for four night in April, but what's happening after that? Apparently a Dead & Company residency!

The John Mayer-led Grateful Dead offshoot also features Dead legends Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, along with bassist Oteil Burbridge, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, and drummer Jay Lane. The band played their final tour last year, which wrapped up with two hometown shows in San Francisco, but they're coming out of retirement for the special event.

Dead & Company revealed the news on social media with a teaser video that shows their "Steal Your Face" logo light up the Sphere. “In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour,” the video reads. “But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops.”

“It’s gonna be a ball," the message ends, giving a nod to the venue. Residency dates have yet to be announced by are reportedly happening sometime this spring. U2 is playing tonight (January 31), as well as February 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 15, 17 and 18. Phish will take over April 18-20.

See Dead & Company's announcement below.