McDonald's To Bring Popular Breakfast Item Back To California Menus

Welcome back, bagel sandwich. You have been missed.

According to KTLA, McDonald's is bringing their delicious bagel sandwiches back to menu's across SoCal, and we couldn't be more excited for the return of such a savory staple. Starting on February 5th, customers will have the option to order a sausage, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich, a bacon, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich, and last but never least, a steak, egg, and cheese (you guessed it) bagel sandwich among an ever evolving menu full of exciting new items and old classics. Customers who order the steak bagel sandwich will be given the option to add grilled onions.

Interested individuals can order this item online, in-store, or pick a few up through the drive-thru at select locations across the southern half of the Golden State. This is the bagel sandwich's first return to McDonald's menus since it was removed in 2020.

With origins dating back to 1999, this beloved item will only be available at select locations for a limited time. Officials did not note an exact date in which the items would be removed from menus once again, so enjoy it while it lasts!

Could 2024 be the comeback of the bagel sandwich? Only time will tell!