McDonald's To Bring Popular Breakfast Item Back To California Menus

By Logan DeLoye

January 31, 2024

McDonald's Second Quarter Sales Up 57 Percent From Previous Year
Photo: Getty Images North America

Welcome back, bagel sandwich. You have been missed.

According to KTLA, McDonald's is bringing their delicious bagel sandwiches back to menu's across SoCal, and we couldn't be more excited for the return of such a savory staple. Starting on February 5th, customers will have the option to order a sausage, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich, a bacon, egg, and cheese bagel sandwich, and last but never least, a steak, egg, and cheese (you guessed it) bagel sandwich among an ever evolving menu full of exciting new items and old classics. Customers who order the steak bagel sandwich will be given the option to add grilled onions.

Interested individuals can order this item online, in-store, or pick a few up through the drive-thru at select locations across the southern half of the Golden State. This is the bagel sandwich's first return to McDonald's menus since it was removed in 2020.

With origins dating back to 1999, this beloved item will only be available at select locations for a limited time. Officials did not note an exact date in which the items would be removed from menus once again, so enjoy it while it lasts!

Could 2024 be the comeback of the bagel sandwich? Only time will tell!

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.