Rick Ross Announces The Title Of His Forthcoming Solo Album

Rick Ross is preparing to release his next solo album.



On Tuesday, January 30, the Miami native took to his Instagram Story and confirmed the title of his 12th studio album. With a glass of bubbly in his hand, Rozay revealed plans to fund his first-ever film and announced the title of his forthcoming body of work Champagne Moments.



"2024 this is only the beginning," Ross said into the camera. "I'm doing my first movie. I'm paying for it. I'm choosing the director. Me --- I'm doing it. We not playing no games. We only getting bigger. My solo album Champagne Moments. It's coming."