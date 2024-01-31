Rick Ross Announces The Title Of His Forthcoming Solo Album
By Tony M. Centeno
January 31, 2024
Rick Ross is preparing to release his next solo album.
On Tuesday, January 30, the Miami native took to his Instagram Story and confirmed the title of his 12th studio album. With a glass of bubbly in his hand, Rozay revealed plans to fund his first-ever film and announced the title of his forthcoming body of work Champagne Moments.
"2024 this is only the beginning," Ross said into the camera. "I'm doing my first movie. I'm paying for it. I'm choosing the director. Me --- I'm doing it. We not playing no games. We only getting bigger. My solo album Champagne Moments. It's coming."
Ross hasn't dropped a solo album in over two years. His previous LP Richer Than I Ever Been arrived in December 2021 with joints like "Outlawz" featuring 21 Savage & Jazmine Sullivan as well as "Rapper Estates" with Benny The Butcher. Since then, he's teamed up with the likes of French Montana, Fat Joe, The LOX and more for numerous collaborations.
His announcement comes a few months after he teamed up with Meek Mill for their joint album Too Good To Be True. The 17-track projects comes with bangers like "SHAQ & KOBE" plus the remix featuring Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard. It also has collaborations with DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor, Future, The-Dream, Wale, Cool-N-Dre and more.
Ross' interest in the film industry has increased over the years especially after he allowed Coming 2 America to shoot scenes at his Georgia mansion and appeared in the movie. There aren't a lot of details about his upcoming film, but we're sure he'll reveal more updates in his Instagram Story soon.