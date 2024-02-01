Brittany Mahomes Responds After Being Called 'The Worst' For Viral Clip

More than 416,000 TikTok users commented on the viral 'NFL on CBS' post, which included a user who wrote, "Mahomes' wife needs to get up off her high horse," and another who claimed that Brittany and her brother-in-law, Jackson, who was also shown in the video, "are just the worst."

Last month, Brittany bashed "rude a** people" in an Instagram story addressing criticism she'd received amid her blossoming friendship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"Recently there has been ALOT more rude a** people on here, waaaay more [than] normal...I'm not sure where y'all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from...please," Mahomes wrote in December.

Mahomes publicly acknowledged other criticism she's received in the past, revealing that she was limiting her social media usage in an effort to avoid dealing with "horrible people" while participating in a Q&A session on her Instagram account last August.

"Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people," Brittany wrote in response to a follower who said they wish she'd post more often.

Earlier this year, Brittany called critics of her brother-in-law, Jackson, "ignorant" during a recent Q&A session with followers on her Instagram account amid accusations of sexual assault against him in relation to an incident involving a restaurant owner in Kansas City prior to the felony charges against him being dropped amid claims that the alleged victim was no longer cooperating with the case.

“They are ignorant,” Brittany wrote in a Q&A session on her Instagram account in April via the New York Post. “He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s**t about him. So it’s best to just shut up.”

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, a rematch of their Super Bowl LIV matchup three years prior.