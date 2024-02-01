Bruce Springsteen Shares Sad News In Sentimental Post

Bruce Springsteen announced the passing of his Mother, Adele, in a sentimental video shared to social media on Thursday, February 1st.

The beloved mother of three passed away on January 31st at the age of 99. Springsteen posed an Instagram video of his parents dancing to Glen Miller's "In the Mood" on the front porch, both as spry as ever despite their ages. The fond memory is captioned with Adele's birth and death date, and lyrics to the Boss' "The Wish."

"I remember in the morning, mom, hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office, all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work."

The single, released in 1998 (the same year that Bruce's Father, Douglas, passed away), tells the story of Adele renting young Bruce his first guitar amid tough financial times. Pure admiration shines through the lyrics continued in the caption:

"It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street, I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a little rock ’n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance."