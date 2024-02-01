Bruce Springsteen Shares Sad News In Sentimental Post
By Logan DeLoye
February 1, 2024
Bruce Springsteen announced the passing of his Mother, Adele, in a sentimental video shared to social media on Thursday, February 1st.
The beloved mother of three passed away on January 31st at the age of 99. Springsteen posed an Instagram video of his parents dancing to Glen Miller's "In the Mood" on the front porch, both as spry as ever despite their ages. The fond memory is captioned with Adele's birth and death date, and lyrics to the Boss' "The Wish."
"I remember in the morning, mom, hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office, all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work."
The single, released in 1998 (the same year that Bruce's Father, Douglas, passed away), tells the story of Adele renting young Bruce his first guitar amid tough financial times. Pure admiration shines through the lyrics continued in the caption:
"It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street, I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a little rock ’n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance."
E Street Band guitarist and mandolinist Steve Van Zandt shared a photo of Adele to twitter in remembrance of the "Matriarch."
The Matriarch of our family and an unrelenting source of inspiring positive energy. One of a kind. She will always be there for us. Dancing in the audience. https://t.co/DJIe3Nr3QT— 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) February 1, 2024
Bruce sat down with The Today Show in 2021 to detail Adele's struggle with Alzheimer's revealing that the diagnosis had "taken a lot away" from the family. During the interview, the "Glory Days" artist mentioned that despite fighting the disease for over a decade, (13 years at the time of her passing) that his mother continued to dance through her 90s!
A cause of death has not been reported as friends and family mourn the loss and unforgettable presence of Adele Springsteen.