Kanye West Reveals ‘VULTURES’ Tracklist Before Performing With Travis Scott
By Tony M. Centeno
February 1, 2024
Kanye West and his daughter North took an opportunity to debut the tracklist for his Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign.
On Tuesday night, January 30, Ye joined North, her friends and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for a meal at NOBU in Malibu. North and her squad showed up to the restaurant wearing matching t-shirts that had the album cover for Vultures Vol. 1 on the front and its alleged tracklist on the back. The popular "Everybody" featuring Charlie Wilson still serves as the intro followed by collaborations with Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, YG, Future, Lil Durk, Bump J, Young Thug, Kid Cudi and Miss Westie herself North.
The first installment of Ye and Ty's Vultures album might finally drop next week following months of delays. A few weeks ago, the duo revealed a trailer that revealed their plans to release the album in three parts. Vol. 1 will reportedly arrive on February 9 while Vol. 2 is set to drop March 8. Vol. 3 will arrive on April 5.
Not long after the tracklist hit the Internet, Ye made his way to Florida to join Travis Scott for his "Circus Maximus Tour" stop in Orlando. He was spotted rehearsing at the Kia Center a few hours before his "surprise" performance. Midway through Scott's show, Ye walked on stage in his signature black outfit and a hockey mask like Jason Voorhees as his classic song "Runaway" blared through the speakers.
According to Complex, he also performed other fan favorites like "Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “All of the Lights," "Fade," and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1." Ty$ and Bump J were also in the building to help Ye perform "Vultures."
Check out some scenes from Ye's surprise performance at Travis Scott's show below.
THE MOMENT TRAVIS SCOTT BROUGHT OUT KANYE WEST IN ORLANDO pic.twitter.com/dh9N6qhDbG— TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) February 1, 2024
Kanye West pulled up to perform ‘Runaway’ at Travis Scott's Orlando show 🎤🔥pic.twitter.com/642J8Ko8bt— Okayplayer (@okayplayer) February 1, 2024
February 1, 2024
February 1, 2024