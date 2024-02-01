The first installment of Ye and Ty's Vultures album might finally drop next week following months of delays. A few weeks ago, the duo revealed a trailer that revealed their plans to release the album in three parts. Vol. 1 will reportedly arrive on February 9 while Vol. 2 is set to drop March 8. Vol. 3 will arrive on April 5.



Not long after the tracklist hit the Internet, Ye made his way to Florida to join Travis Scott for his "Circus Maximus Tour" stop in Orlando. He was spotted rehearsing at the Kia Center a few hours before his "surprise" performance. Midway through Scott's show, Ye walked on stage in his signature black outfit and a hockey mask like Jason Voorhees as his classic song "Runaway" blared through the speakers.



According to Complex, he also performed other fan favorites like "Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “All of the Lights," "Fade," and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1." Ty$ and Bump J were also in the building to help Ye perform "Vultures."



Check out some scenes from Ye's surprise performance at Travis Scott's show below.