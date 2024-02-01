Netflix Shares Intense First Look At 'Squid Game' Season 2

It's been just over two years since Squid Game hit Netflix and became one of the biggest shows in the world. Since then, the series' creator/director Hwang Dong-hyuk has been hard at work developing this new season. Shortly after the show premiered, he revealed that he was already working on the next season. “It’s all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we’re in the brainstorming stages," Hwang told the Associated Press. "I think with the success as big as this one, I almost feel like it would not make sense to create a season two and I also feel like there are going to be some fans kind of trying to stalk me where I live and do something to me if I don’t give them a second season, so I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season. But as for when, I cannot tell you now. He will come back, he will come back and do something about this world.”