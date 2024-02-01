Netflix Shares Intense First Look At 'Squid Game' Season 2
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 1, 2024
Netflix is getting ready for an eventful 2024! On Thursday, February 1st, the streaming giant shared a first look at the new content they have planned for the year and that includes the highly-anticipated season 2 of the hit South Korean show Squid Game.
The very first look at the second season came in a 17-second teaser trailer which shows the series' main protagonist Seong Gi-hun walking through an airport and receiving a tense call. "You'll regret your decision," the caller says per the English subtitles, to which he gravely replies, "I will find you. No matter what it takes."
Introducing the very first look at SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming this year.#SquidGame2 #오징어게임2 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/O7kDOo8fgQ— Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) February 1, 2024
It's been just over two years since Squid Game hit Netflix and became one of the biggest shows in the world. Since then, the series' creator/director Hwang Dong-hyuk has been hard at work developing this new season. Shortly after the show premiered, he revealed that he was already working on the next season. “It’s all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we’re in the brainstorming stages," Hwang told the Associated Press. "I think with the success as big as this one, I almost feel like it would not make sense to create a season two and I also feel like there are going to be some fans kind of trying to stalk me where I live and do something to me if I don’t give them a second season, so I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season. But as for when, I cannot tell you now. He will come back, he will come back and do something about this world.”