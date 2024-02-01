Patrick Mahomes Responds To Viral 'Dad Bod' Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joked about a viral video in which he was caught shirtless at an unflattering angle in the locker room after his team's Super Bowl-clinching AFC Championship Game win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 28).

"Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? #DadBodSZN," Mahomes wrote on his X account Wednesday (January 31). "Like i got kids!!!! @Chiefs @insidetheNFL @NFL."

A video shared by the NFL's official X account showed Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid addressing the team.

"Great job today, like I've been saying we ain't done yet," Mahomes said in the video.