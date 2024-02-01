Patrick Mahomes Responds To Viral 'Dad Bod' Photo

By Jason Hall

February 1, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joked about a viral video in which he was caught shirtless at an unflattering angle in the locker room after his team's Super Bowl-clinching AFC Championship Game win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 28).

"Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? #DadBodSZN," Mahomes wrote on his X account Wednesday (January 31). "Like i got kids!!!! @Chiefs @insidetheNFL @NFL."

A video shared by the NFL's official X account showed Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid addressing the team.

"Great job today, like I've been saying we ain't done yet," Mahomes said in the video.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, all of which has taken place within the six seasons since he took over as the team's full-time starting quarterback in 2018.

“You don’t take it for granted,” Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's game via the New York Post. “You never know many you are going to get to, or if you are going to get to any. It really is special, but the job’s not done. Our job now is to … try to get that ring.”

The two-time NFL regular season and Super Bowl MVP threw for 241 yards and one touchdown on 30 of 39 passing in Sunday's win.

Mahomes would tie Troy Aikman and Earl Morrall for the third-most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback and would trail only Tom Brady (7), Joe Montana (4) and Terry Bradshaw (4) with a victory in Super Bowl LVIII.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.