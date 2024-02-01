Patrick Mahomes Responds To Viral 'Dad Bod' Photo
By Jason Hall
February 1, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joked about a viral video in which he was caught shirtless at an unflattering angle in the locker room after his team's Super Bowl-clinching AFC Championship Game win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 28).
"Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? #DadBodSZN," Mahomes wrote on his X account Wednesday (January 31). "Like i got kids!!!! @Chiefs @insidetheNFL @NFL."
A video shared by the NFL's official X account showed Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid addressing the team.
"Great job today, like I've been saying we ain't done yet," Mahomes said in the video.
Like i got kids!!!! @Chiefs @insidetheNFL @NFL 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/a2X1n2EDfE— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 31, 2024
"We ain't done yet." 🗣️ @PatrickMahomes @insidetheNFL streaming now on @TheCW app pic.twitter.com/eJyIjlGoEE— NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2024
Mahomes led the Chiefs to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years, all of which has taken place within the six seasons since he took over as the team's full-time starting quarterback in 2018.
“You don’t take it for granted,” Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's game via the New York Post. “You never know many you are going to get to, or if you are going to get to any. It really is special, but the job’s not done. Our job now is to … try to get that ring.”
The two-time NFL regular season and Super Bowl MVP threw for 241 yards and one touchdown on 30 of 39 passing in Sunday's win.
Mahomes would tie Troy Aikman and Earl Morrall for the third-most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback and would trail only Tom Brady (7), Joe Montana (4) and Terry Bradshaw (4) with a victory in Super Bowl LVIII.