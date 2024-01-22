Tom Brady Responds To Mahomes, Kelce Breaking His, Gronk's Record

By Jason Hall

January 22, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady praised Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce after the duo broke his and longtime New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski's record Sunday (January 21) night.

Mahomes and Kelce connected twice on touchdowns during the Chiefs' 27-24 AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills for their 15th and 16th playoff touchdowns as a duo, which tied, then surpassed the previous record held by Brady and Gronkowski.

"BEASTS. When you one up Gronk you’re doing something right," Brady wrote on his X account in response to Bleacher Report's post announcing the record-breaking feat.

Brady and Gronkowski initially surpassed the previous record of 12 set by San Francisco 49ers legends Joe Montana and Jerry Rice during their Super Bowl LV against Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs.

Mahomes finished Sunday's game with 215 yards on 17 of 23 passing, while Kelce recorded five receptions for 75 yards. The Chiefs eliminated the Bills from the playoffs for the third time since 2020 and clinched their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance with Sunday's win.

Kansas City will face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC title game on Sunday (January 28).

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.