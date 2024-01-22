Tom Brady Responds To Mahomes, Kelce Breaking His, Gronk's Record
By Jason Hall
January 22, 2024
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady praised Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce after the duo broke his and longtime New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski's record Sunday (January 21) night.
Mahomes and Kelce connected twice on touchdowns during the Chiefs' 27-24 AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills for their 15th and 16th playoff touchdowns as a duo, which tied, then surpassed the previous record held by Brady and Gronkowski.
"BEASTS. When you one up Gronk you’re doing something right," Brady wrote on his X account in response to Bleacher Report's post announcing the record-breaking feat.
BEASTS. When you one up gronk you’re doing something right. https://t.co/s0Cbmxsbwd— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 22, 2024
Brady and Gronkowski initially surpassed the previous record of 12 set by San Francisco 49ers legends Joe Montana and Jerry Rice during their Super Bowl LV against Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs.
Mahomes finished Sunday's game with 215 yards on 17 of 23 passing, while Kelce recorded five receptions for 75 yards. The Chiefs eliminated the Bills from the playoffs for the third time since 2020 and clinched their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance with Sunday's win.
Kansas City will face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC title game on Sunday (January 28).