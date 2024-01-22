Tom Brady Responds To Mahomes, Kelce Breaking His, Gronk's Record

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady praised Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce after the duo broke his and longtime New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski's record Sunday (January 21) night.



Mahomes and Kelce connected twice on touchdowns during the Chiefs' 27-24 AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills for their 15th and 16th playoff touchdowns as a duo, which tied, then surpassed the previous record held by Brady and Gronkowski.

"BEASTS. When you one up Gronk you’re doing something right," Brady wrote on his X account in response to Bleacher Report's post announcing the record-breaking feat.