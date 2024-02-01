Pearl Jam Debut Yet-To-Be-Announced Album At Special Listening Party

Pearl Jam have been teasing their upcoming album since last year, with drummer Matt Cameron revealing it was "ready to go" in November. Even though it hasn't been officially announced, the band threw a listening party at the Troubadour in LA to celebrate their 12th studio album.

As SPIN reports, the band's Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready and Jeff Ament, as well as producer Andrew Watt, were in attendance to introduce the project at the invite-only event. The album details are still under wraps; however, SPIN assured that it "offers a little bit of everything for the longtime Pearl Jam fan."

The band also had glowing things to say about the new material. “No hyperbole — I think this is our best work,” Vedder gushed.

“I couldn’t be prouder of us as a band,” added Ament, who got emotional while talking about the album making process.

McCready revealed what fans can expect from the new music in a recent interview. “There’s the melody and energy of the first couple of records," he said. "Andrew pushed us to play as hard and melodic and thoughtful as we’ve done in a long time. I feel like Matt Cameron’s drumming has elements of what he did in Soundgarden.”

McCready also compared his contributions to work he did with the late Chris Cornell. “For better or worse, you’re gonna hear a lot more lead guitar from me, stuff I haven’t done in a long time," he recalled. "I went crazy, like with Chris Cornell and [our supergroup] Temple of the Dog on Reach Down, all those years ago. I got to do it again. Usually the first or second takes are best. After that I start thinking about it and it doesn’t have the feel. But Andrew caught the lightning in a bottle, as they say.”

It's only a matter of time before the album is announced, and Pearl Jam plan to tour in support of it, too.