Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The Entire State

You can't go wrong with a hearty plate of juicy chicken wings steaming to perfection delivered straight to your table fresh from the kitchen. This American delicacy is especially popular in February as we gear up for Super Bowl LVIII in 10 short days! Existing as both the perfect appetizer and entree, (depending on how hungry you are) chicken wings are enjoyed in various ways. Bone-in wings are a classic choice, but many also prefer to order boneless wings. Sauce might be the biggest game changer of all, as spicy buffalo wings and sweet bbq wings greatly differ in taste.

So, what is your go to chicken wing order? Preferences aside, there is one restaurant in every state that serves this iconic dish better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best chicken wings in Pennsylvania are served at Crunchik'n in Philadelphia. LoveFood praised these chicken wings for their flavorful sauce.

Try the: Soy Garlic Wings

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"Korean fried chicken is famous for its light and crunchy batter. At Crunchik’n, a Korean fusion joint with three outposts on the Jersey Shore, the dish is true to the restaurant's name. Crunchik'n marinates its chicken for 24 hours, making it extra flavorful, after which the pieces are battered and fried until golden, then coated until dripping in a sauce of your choice. Soy garlic is a customer favorite."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best chicken wings across the state lovefood.com.