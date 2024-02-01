Tennessee City Among America's 'Most Beautiful & Affordable' Places To Live

You don't have to break the bank to live in one of the most beautiful cities in America. You don't even have to leave Tennessee. Based off data compiled from the U.S. News & World Report's 2022 to 2023 rankings, Travel + Leisure gathered a list of 10 of the most beautiful places to live that are also affordable enough that a home likely won't send you into bankruptcy.

Among the stunning cities is Knoxville, a destination in east Tennessee that is a great balance of being a bustling college town while still surrounded by the natural beauty of the Volunteer State. Knoxville was even recently named one of the "most overlooked" travel destinations in America. Here's what the site had to say:

"Knoxville, located in relative close proximity to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, offers both the peace and beauty of the outdoors and the liveliness of its downtown area. Known predominantly as a college sports town, Knoxville is home to the University of Tennessee, which adds to its attractiveness to young families. At approximately $335,000, its median housing price is markedly lower than many other similar-sized metropolitan areas in the U.S."

These are some of "most beautiful and affordable places" to live, according to T+L:

Hickory, North Carolina

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Greenville, South Carolina

Louisville, Kentucky

Knoxville, Tennessee

St. Louis, Missouri

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

South Bend, Indiana

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Check out the full list at Travel + Leisure to read up on more of the most beautiful and affordable places to live around the country.