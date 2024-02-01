The Deepest Lake In Colorado

The United States is home to some fantastic natural wonders. There is a wide range of environments and landscapes for Americans to explore, from awe-inspiring mountains and sprawling deserts to thick forests and balmy beaches. One of the most iconic natural spots is lakes, which can facilitate all kinds of amazing activities and scenic views. People can also appreciate these beautiful bodies of water through all the little tidbits about them, from how they swell with water to the long history surrounding them.

24/7 Wall St. revealed the deepest lake in every state. Analysts combed through several sources, including state government and geological survey websites, to determine their picks. They didn't include the Great Lakes in this list.

Writers revealed Colorado's deepest lake is Grand Lake! The largest natural lake in the state is located in Grand County and has a depth of 389 feet, or 119 meters. The surface area is 507 acres.

Don't be confused with the town of the same name, which rests on the shores of the magnificent lake. While you're not swimming, keeping a lookout for natural wildlife, or exploring the downtown area, you can hop in the car and head straight to Rocky Mountain National Park.