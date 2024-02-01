The Deepest Lake In Washington State

The United States is home to some fantastic natural wonders. There is a wide range of environments and landscapes for Americans to explore, from awe-inspiring mountains and sprawling deserts to thick forests and balmy beaches. One of the most iconic natural spots is lakes, which can facilitate all kinds of amazing activities and scenic views. People can also appreciate these beautiful bodies of water through all the little tidbits about them, from how they swell with water to the long history surrounding them.

24/7 Wall St. revealed the deepest lake in every state. Analysts combed through several sources, including state government and geological survey websites, to determine their picks. They didn't include the Great Lakes in this list.

Writers revealed Washington State's deepest lake is Lake Chelan! The largest lake in the state is located in Chelan County and has a depth of 1,486 feet, or 453 meters. The surface area is 33,280 acres.

Don't be confused with the town of the same name, which rests on the shores of the magnificent lake. Many people flock to this area to go fishing, hiking, or boating, and it's also a gateway to the beloved North Cascades National Park.