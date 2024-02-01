This Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In Colorado

Fried chicken is one of America's most beloved comfort foods. What's not to love about juicy, succulent chicken coated in a crispy skin? The popular dish's recipe is rather straightforward, opening can open all sorts of delicious approaches from sauces and spices to the way the chicken is fried to perfection. As a result, whole fast food chains and wholesome eateries have spawned across the nation.

Taste of Home has a special roundup for fans of the golden bird: a refreshed list of every state's best fried chicken. According to the website, Colorado's most delicious fried chicken is served at The Post Chicken & Beer, formerly known as The Post Brewing Company.

"Can fried chicken be gluten-free? The crew at The Post Brewing Co. say abso-‘cluckin’-lutely," writers said about the establishment. "After hours of research and spreadsheets on the perfect batter-to-chicken ratio (seriously), they’ve nailed it with their brine, buttermilk and seasoning process."

Taking a closer look at their menu, customers can order their fried chicken as tenders, with waffles, or as a sandwich.