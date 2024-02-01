This Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

February 2, 2024

fried chicken and waffles breakfast with syrup
Photo: rez-art / iStock / Getty Images

Fried chicken is one of America's most beloved comfort foods. What's not to love about juicy, succulent chicken coated in a crispy skin? The popular dish's recipe is rather straightforward, opening can open all sorts of delicious approaches from sauces and spices to the way the chicken is fried to perfection. As a result, whole fast food chains and wholesome eateries have spawned across the nation.

Taste of Home has a special roundup for fans of the golden bird: a refreshed list of every state's best fried chicken. According to the website, Colorado's most delicious fried chicken is served at The Post Chicken & Beer, formerly known as The Post Brewing Company.

"Can fried chicken be gluten-free? The crew at The Post Brewing Co. say abso-‘cluckin’-lutely," writers said about the establishment. "After hours of research and spreadsheets on the perfect batter-to-chicken ratio (seriously), they’ve nailed it with their brine, buttermilk and seasoning process."

Taking a closer look at their menu, customers can order their fried chicken as tenders, with waffles, or as a sandwich.

If you're hankering for this restaurant's fried chicken, you can find them at 105 W Emma St. in Lafayette.

Visit Taste of Home's website for the continued list of every state's best fried chicken.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.