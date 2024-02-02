You don't have to break the bank to live in one of the most beautiful cities in America. You don't even have to leave North Carolina. Based off data compiled from the U.S. News & World Report's 2022 to 2023 rankings, Travel + Leisure gathered a list of 10 of the most beautiful places to live that are also affordable enough that a home likely won't send you into bankruptcy.

Among the stunning cities are Hickory and Raleigh-Durham, the latter of which were even recently named some of the "most neighborly" cities in the entire country. Here's what the site had to say:

"Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory is a family-friendly destination known for its ample hiking trails and Southern charm. Currently ranked as the cheapest place to live in the U.S., Hickory has a median home price of $161,000. This affordable neighbor to the east of Asheville and north of Charlotte is popular with retirees, but it's also becoming more attractive to young families; a steady stream of residents has been flocking here for its newfound fame as a technological hub for Google and Apple."

"Raleigh, the capital city of North Carolina, and nearby Durham make up two-thirds of the Research Triangle — known locally as the Triangle — with roots in its three top-tier universities. Thanks to a growing job market and high-paying jobs in medicine, research, and technology, this area appeals to young individuals desiring an economical place to raise a family. This bustling technological and university metroplex boats stunning green landscapes, inventive local eateries, and a thriving college sports rivalry. Here, the median housing price (about $436,700) keeps pace with the national median, while homeowners reap the benefit of lower property taxes."

These are some of "most beautiful and affordable places" to live, according to T+L:

Hickory, North Carolina

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Greenville, South Carolina

Louisville, Kentucky

Knoxville, Tennessee

St. Louis, Missouri

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

South Bend, Indiana

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Check out the full list at Travel + Leisure to read up on more of the most beautiful and affordable places to live around the country.