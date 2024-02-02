Adam Sandler Responds To Death Of 'Happy Gilmore' Co-Star Carl Weathers

Adam Sandler shared a heartbreaking tribute to 'Happy Gilmore' co-star Carl Weathers following news of his death on Friday (February 2).

"A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend," Sander wrote on his X account.

Weathers played the iconic role of Chubbs Peterson, the former golf professional turned coach of Sandler's titular character in 'Happy Gilmore,' who was also included as a cameo in the film 'Little Nicky.' Weathers also made a cameo in Sandler's 2017 showbiz parody film 'Sandy Wexler' and the animate film 'Eight Crazy Nights.'

Sandler's posts came minutes after Weathers' family announced his death in a statement to Deadline.com.