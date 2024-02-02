Adam Sandler Responds To Death Of 'Happy Gilmore' Co-Star Carl Weathers
By Jason Hall
February 2, 2024
Adam Sandler shared a heartbreaking tribute to 'Happy Gilmore' co-star Carl Weathers following news of his death on Friday (February 2).
"A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend," Sander wrote on his X account.
Weathers played the iconic role of Chubbs Peterson, the former golf professional turned coach of Sandler's titular character in 'Happy Gilmore,' who was also included as a cameo in the film 'Little Nicky.' Weathers also made a cameo in Sandler's 2017 showbiz parody film 'Sandy Wexler' and the animate film 'Eight Crazy Nights.'
Sandler's posts came minutes after Weathers' family announced his death in a statement to Deadline.com.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the family said. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”
Weathers appeared in more than 75 film and television roles during his 50-year acting career, which included a recent recurring role in the Disney+ Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian,' as well as appearing alongside four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski in his FanDuel Super Bowl ad. The New Orleans native is also best known for the iconic roles of Apollo Creed in the four three 'Rocky' films opposite Sylvester Stallone and Colonel Al Dillon opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator.'