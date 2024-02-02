Bucs Hire OC With Past Ties To Baker Mayfield Amid Looming Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly planning to hire former Los Angeles Rams and current University of Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same position, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

The reported move could potentially reunite Coen, 38, with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is set to become a free agent this offseason.

"The #Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After bouncing between the #Rams and Kentucky the last six years, Coen likely heads to Tampa for a possible reunion with pending free agent Baker Mayfield," Garafolo said.