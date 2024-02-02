Christian McCaffrey's Mom Says He Can't Get Her Super Bowl Suite Tickets
By Jason Hall
February 2, 2024
Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joked that the high prices for a Super Bowl suite were even out of the range of her All-Pro son and his supermodel fiancée Olivia Culpo.
“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Lisa said during the latest episode of her 'Your Mom' podcast alongside co-host Ashley Adamson. “Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia. So we're not in a suit, I'll tell you that right now."
Christian is due $11.8 million in 2024 and $12 million in 2025 as part of his current contract with the 49ers. Lisa, the wife of three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey, said her family has watched her son's games from a luxury box throughout the regular season and postseason, which included sharing a suite with rapper and Bay Area native MC Hammer during the Niners' NFC Championship Game win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday (January 28).
Christian recorded 132 all-purpose yards (90 rushing, 42 receiving) and two touchdowns, including a game-tying one-yard run with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter, during San Francisco's Super Bowl-clinching win.
“I just ran to him” Lisa said. “The poor guy, I jumped on him and I hugged him. I said ‘I’m so proud of you.’ I didn’t even know what to say. I was just bawling.
“He was a little out of it. He said, ‘I’m just trying to soak this in.”