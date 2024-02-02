Christian McCaffrey's Mom Says He Can't Get Her Super Bowl Suite Tickets

Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joked that the high prices for a Super Bowl suite were even out of the range of her All-Pro son and his supermodel fiancée Olivia Culpo.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Lisa said during the latest episode of her 'Your Mom' podcast alongside co-host Ashley Adamson. “Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia. So we're not in a suit, I'll tell you that right now."

Christian is due $11.8 million in 2024 and $12 million in 2025 as part of his current contract with the 49ers. Lisa, the wife of three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey, said her family has watched her son's games from a luxury box throughout the regular season and postseason, which included sharing a suite with rapper and Bay Area native MC Hammer during the Niners' NFC Championship Game win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday (January 28).