Colorado Destination Ranked Among The Best Cities To Get Married In America

Chiming bells, bright flowers, a beautiful, flowing dress, and a pair of rings symbolizing everlasting love -- all the hallmark features of a wedding day. While there's a lot of work that goes into planning nuptials, from flowers and guest arrangements to booking venues for the ceremonies, some places in the United States can help make all that a little easier.

WalletHub released a report ranking the best U.S. cities to get married in. Analysts explained how they determined their rankings for 2024:

“We compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day. We examined each city across 26 key indicators of wedding-friendliness, ranging from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to hotel availability.”

An iconic destination in Colorado ranked pretty high, and it's Denver! The Mile High City, ranking at No. 33, scored the highest in the "Facilities & Services" category. This includes metrics like the number of wedding chapels and churches, event venues, bridal shops, hotels, restaurants, flower and gift shops, party equipment rentals, and many more. Denver also got kudos for having plenty of event planners to help coordinate that special day.

Here are the Top 10 best cities to get married in 2024, according to WalletHub:

Orlando, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Miami, Florida Tulsa, Oklahoma Atlanta, Georgia Tampa, Florida New Orleans, Louisiana Knoxville, Tennessee Chicago, Illinois El Paso, Texas

Check out the full report on WalletHub’s website.