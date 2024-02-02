Georgia Eatery Named The 'Most Famous Restaurant' In The State

Have you ever wondered what the most famous restaurant is in your state? Each state may have the popular choices that diners may enjoy, but what is the one spot that people visit just to say they have been there, the establishment that even celebrities seem to flock to.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider — basing its picks on culinary awards, appearances in movies and television, and celebrity sightings — the most famous restaurant in all of Georgia is STK Steakhouse in Atlanta. Not only does this popular eatery serve delicious food, it has also seen a host of famous faces, from Academy Award winners to superheroes and musicians. STK is located at 1075 Peachtree Street NE.

This is what Business Insider had to say about Georgia's most famous restaurant:

"In addition to a hearty lineup of steaks, STK specializes in seafood dishes like oysters, shrimp cocktail, and salmon, as well as other dishes like roasted rack of lamb and short ribs. The restaurant has drawn in a lot of celebrities over the years, including Selena Gomez and Denzel Washington, according to Discover Atlanta. Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans were also spotted eating at STK while 'Captain America 3' was being shot in Atlanta was being shot in Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported."

