Georgia Restaurant Crowed One Of The South's 'Most Beloved Burger Joints'

You can't go wrong with a good burger, and fortunately there is no shortage of restaurants around the country dishing out tasty takes on the classic, no matter if you want something extra meaty like double with bacon or a vegetarian-friendly black bean or mushroom burger.

Southern Living searched for delicious burger joints around the South and compiled a list of 20 must-try restaurants that would make any burger lover incredibly happy. One popular restaurant in Georgia even made the cut!

According to the site, The Varsity, a longtime institution in Atlanta, was crowned among the absolute best burger joints in the South. It was even previously named one of America's most iconic old-fashioned diners. The Varsity is located at 61 North Avenue.

Here is what the site had to say:

"Like McDonald's signature double arches, the symbol for this Atlanta institution is unmistakable. As visitors travel along Interstate 75, a familiar giant red V signifies that they've made it to the city — and that it might be time to stop for a burger. Owned and operated by the Gordy family since 1928, The Varsity earned the title of the World's Largest Drive-In in 1950, but now serves most of its guests inside its retro dining room with seating for 650. If you go, study up on the restaurant lingo before ordering. When you get to the front of the line, be ready to recite, 'Steak, Strings, and F.O.' That's a hamburger with ketchup, mustard, and pickles, and order of fries, and a frosted orange shake for the uninitiated."

Check out Southern Living's full list to see more of the most beloved burger joints around the South.