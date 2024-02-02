Michigan Eatery Named 'Most Famous Restaurant' In The Entire State

Have you been to the most famous restaurant in Michigan?

This state staple is known far and wide for its classic dishes including but not limited to escargot, roast duck, and more. Customers continue to rave about the prime rib and filet mignon among other iconic dishes served at the restaurant. What's more, this iconic eatery was actually founded in the 19th century and was initially a private space for hunters and fishers to sleep. History aside, this spot continues to please customers to this day as it was named the "Most Iconic Restaurant In Michigan" in 2019!

Locals and tourists alike cannot get enough of this restaurant.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider, the most famous restaurant in all of Michigan is The Hack-Ma-Tack Inn in Cheboygan.

Here's what Business Insider had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"The Hack-Ma-Tack Inn was founded in 1894 as a private hunting and fishing lodge, according to the inn's website, and was named the most iconic restaurant in Michigan by local news outlet MLive in 2019. The restaurant features classic dishes like escargot, prime rib, filet mignon, and roast duck."

For the full list of the most famous restaurants in the country visit businessinsider.com.