Minnesota Eatery Named 'Most Famous Restaurant' In The Entire State

Have you been to the most famous restaurant in Minnesota?

This state staple is known far and wide for its famous "Jucy Lucy" among other craft burgers. This iconic burger is actually the most famous sandwich in the entire state and has been featured on multiple television shows. Filled with "oozing melted cheese" and topped high with delicious garnish, you simply cannot go wrong when ordering a "Jucy Lucy" from Matt's Bar.

Locals and tourists alike cannot get enough of this restaurant.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider, the most famous restaurant in all of Minnesota is Matt's Bar in Minneapolis.

Here's what Business Insider had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"Matt's Bar in Minneapolis, Minnesota, opened in 1954 and made a name for itself after creating the famous Jucy Lucy, the most famous local sandwich in the state. Staying true to its name, the Jucy Lucy is a burger filled with oozing, melted cheese. The burger is so famous that it was even featured on the Travel Channel, appearing on shows like "Man Vs Food" and "Food Wars," according to the restaurant's website."

For the full list of the most famous restaurants in the country visit businessinsider.com.