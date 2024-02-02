Porno For Pyros Release New Single That Dates Back To The '90s

By Katrina Nattress

February 2, 2024

Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Porno For Pyros are gearing up to kick off their "final farewell" tour later this month, but before they do that they're giving fans more new music. On Friday (February 2), they released "Little Me," a song that guitarist Peter DiStefano said dates back to the '90s.

"Perry [Farrell] had a girlfriend at the time and he thought she was pregnant — he thought he was going to have a kid," he recalled during an interview with Songfacts.com. "Then it turned out that she wasn’t pregnant. It’s a love song, but it’s a wild love song. I love the guitar riff.”

"Little Me" follows the release of "Agua," which marked Porno For Pyros' first new single in 26 years. Both songs are set to be featured on an upcoming EP.

Listen to "Little Me" and see Porno For Pyros' full list of tour dates below.

Porno for Pyros 2024 Tour Dates

02/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County

02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego

02/17 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

02/21 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

02/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

02/24 – Omaha, NE @ Astro Theatre

02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

02/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

02/29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Parx Casino

03/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/07 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/08 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

03/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

Porno for Pyros
