Porno For Pyros Release New Single That Dates Back To The '90s
By Katrina Nattress
February 2, 2024
Porno For Pyros are gearing up to kick off their "final farewell" tour later this month, but before they do that they're giving fans more new music. On Friday (February 2), they released "Little Me," a song that guitarist Peter DiStefano said dates back to the '90s.
"Perry [Farrell] had a girlfriend at the time and he thought she was pregnant — he thought he was going to have a kid," he recalled during an interview with Songfacts.com. "Then it turned out that she wasn’t pregnant. It’s a love song, but it’s a wild love song. I love the guitar riff.”
"Little Me" follows the release of "Agua," which marked Porno For Pyros' first new single in 26 years. Both songs are set to be featured on an upcoming EP.
Listen to "Little Me" and see Porno For Pyros' full list of tour dates below.
Porno for Pyros 2024 Tour Dates
02/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Orange County
02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory San Diego
02/17 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
02/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
02/21 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
02/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
02/24 – Omaha, NE @ Astro Theatre
02/26 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
02/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
02/29 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Parx Casino
03/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/07 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
03/08 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
03/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater