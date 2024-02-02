Porno For Pyros Release New Single That Dates Back To The '90s

Porno For Pyros are gearing up to kick off their "final farewell" tour later this month, but before they do that they're giving fans more new music. On Friday (February 2), they released "Little Me," a song that guitarist Peter DiStefano said dates back to the '90s.

"Perry [Farrell] had a girlfriend at the time and he thought she was pregnant — he thought he was going to have a kid," he recalled during an interview with Songfacts.com. "Then it turned out that she wasn’t pregnant. It’s a love song, but it’s a wild love song. I love the guitar riff.”

"Little Me" follows the release of "Agua," which marked Porno For Pyros' first new single in 26 years. Both songs are set to be featured on an upcoming EP.

Listen to "Little Me" and see Porno For Pyros' full list of tour dates below.