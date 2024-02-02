Ravens' Mark Andrews Saves Woman's Life During Mid-Flight Emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is being credited for heroically saving a woman's life during a mid-flight emergency.

A viral X post detailed Andrews, 28, stepping in after medical personnel struggled to find the passenger's heart rate.

“A woman on my @southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix this morning had a mid-flight medical emergency,” X user Andrew Springs wrote. “The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary.

“A man in the aisle seat popped up, ‘Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.’

“It was @Ravens TE Mark Andrews. Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually her heart-rate stabilized.

