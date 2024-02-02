Ravens' Mark Andrews Saves Woman's Life During Mid-Flight Emergency
By Jason Hall
February 2, 2024
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is being credited for heroically saving a woman's life during a mid-flight emergency.
A viral X post detailed Andrews, 28, stepping in after medical personnel struggled to find the passenger's heart rate.
“A woman on my @southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix this morning had a mid-flight medical emergency,” X user Andrew Springs wrote. “The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary.
“A man in the aisle seat popped up, ‘Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.’
“It was @Ravens TE Mark Andrews. Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually her heart-rate stabilized.
“Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit.”
A woman on my @southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix this morning had a mid-flight medical emergency. The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low, and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary. (1/3)— Andrew Springs (@NaturalSprings) February 1, 2024
The three-time Pro Bowler is, himself, a Type 1 diabetic and has to check his blood sugar levels whenever he comes off the football field.
Mark Andrews is inspiring kids with Type 1 diabetes everywhere 💜 pic.twitter.com/uJ7tPV2Qjx— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2023
“When my blood sugar is a little higher, I have to get insulin to bring it down. When it’s low, I take some sugar. Some Gatorade or something like that," Andrews said in a sideline video shared by the Ravens this season.
Springs confirmed that paramedics were present at the scene after the plane landed while Andrews quietly exited.
“No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most. Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing,” Springs wrote.
Andrews issued a statement on behalf of the Ravens crediting others shortly after Springs' initial post.
Statement from TE @Mandrews_81. pic.twitter.com/fkWsUzIUBB— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 1, 2024
"In addition to the fact-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane. Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed," Andrews said.
Andrews recorded 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns -- the most receiving among any Ravens player -- during the 2023 season. The former Oklahoma standout was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and selected to the Pro Bowl three times in 2019, 2021 and 2022.