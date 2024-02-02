You don't have to break the bank to live in one of the most beautiful cities in America. You don't even have to leave South Carolina. Based off data compiled from the U.S. News & World Report's 2022 to 2023 rankings, Travel + Leisure gathered a list of 10 of the most beautiful places to live that are also affordable enough that a home likely won't send you into bankruptcy.

Among the stunning cities is Greenville, recognized for its exciting and "lively" atmosphere. The city was even recently named one of the "most overlooked" travel destinations in America.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Greenville, situated at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains in South Carolina, is renowned for its lively downtown with exciting restaurants, unique boutiques, and picturesque views of Falls Park on the Reedy. With its newly revived downtown area, Greenville has seen a growth in its allure to prospective residents. The cost of living here is affordable; the median home price (about $320,000) still falls under the national median."

These are some of "most beautiful and affordable places" to live, according to T+L:

Hickory, North Carolina

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Greenville, South Carolina

Louisville, Kentucky

Knoxville, Tennessee

St. Louis, Missouri

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

South Bend, Indiana

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Check out the full list at Travel + Leisure to read up on more of the most beautiful and affordable places to live around the country.