Wisconsin Eatery Named The 'Most Famous Restaurant' In The State

Have you ever wondered what the most famous restaurant is in your state? Each state may have the popular choices that diners may enjoy, but what is the one spot that people visit just to say they have been there, the establishment that even celebrities seem to flock to.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider — basing its picks on culinary awards, appearances in movies and television, and celebrity sightings — the most famous restaurant in all of Wisconsin is Mader's Restaurant in Milwaukee. Not only does this popular eatery serve delicious food, it has also seen a host of famous faces, from former presidents to legendary musicians.

Mader's Restaurant is located at 1041 N. Old World 3rd Street.

This is what Business Insider had to say about Wisconsin's most famous restaurant:

"Located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mader's Restaurant has been open for over 100 years, serving mostly German foods like wiener schnitzel, beef and mushroom strudel, and Hungarian-style beef goulash. However, throughout its long history, Mader's has served nearly 100 famous guests, including John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Frank Sinatra, according to the restaurant's website."

To read up on more of the most famous restaurants in the country, check out the full list at businessinsider.com.