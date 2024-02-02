YFN Lucci Pleads For His Freedom On New Song 'Free Me'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 2, 2024
YFN Lucci dreams about freedom and his life outside of his jail cell on his latest single.
On Friday, February 2, the Atlanta rapper dropped his new song "Free Me." Lucci uses the somber, piano-laced instrumental to plead for salvation from the cage he's been trapped in. He also describes the moves he would make as soon as he breaks free from the chains that have been holding him captive over the past few years.
"Save me yeah save me," Lucci raps in the chorus. "Say it to everybody who gon' save me/I been sober but I can't sleep/They done took away my freedom, free me."
"First off i wanna thank god for giving me the strength to stay true, to stay solid, even when it ain’t the easy way," he wrote in his recent Instagram post. "i wanna thank my family for loving me unconditional, yal know i’m hard headed lol. i wanna thank my potnas, my bruddas, for always being real with me. that s**t make me better. i wanna thank my fans for never switching up. and last, i wanna thank myself for what im finna do with this second chance."
The song comes after shortly after YFN Lucci received his sentence in a federal murder case. Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation after he pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. As part of his plea deal, he'll get time-served, which begins from the time he was first locked up in January 2021, and will be eligible for parole in a few months. If he gets out, he'll have to serve the rest of his sentence on probation.
"Free Me" is YFN Lucci's first solo track since he dropped "I Gotcha" in 2021. Listen to his latest song below.