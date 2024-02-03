Anne Hathaway's ‘Rude Behavior’ Rubs Fans The Wrong Way

An old video filmed in 2022 is resurfacing showcasing Anne Hathaway's interaction with fans at the Valentino fashion show in Italy. The short clip sparked a debate over whether her response was "rude" or reasonable.

In the viral clip, the Princess Diaries star, amidst a rowdy crowd, explained her inability to take photos with everyone who asked due to the large number of fans. She offered to stand and wave for photos, expressing gratitude and apologizing for the constraints.

Fan opinions diverged, with some praising Hathaway for her politeness and acknowledging that celebrities are not obligated to engage with fans. Others criticized her tone, finding it condescending or fake polite. The debate included comments on the timing of her response, suggesting she could have signed autographs or handled the situation differently.

Anne Hathaway, no stranger to online criticism, addressed past negativity during her Elle's Women in Hollywood cover in 2022. She emphasized focusing on enjoying life and not succumbing to fear of what others might say.

Reflecting on the "Hathahate" era, she described her decision to distance herself from negative energy, vowing not to create art in the midst of the backlash. Hathaway concluded that hate ultimately impedes growth and stands opposite to living life to the fullest.