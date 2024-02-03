Judge Rules On Lizzo’s Attempt To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Her

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

February 3, 2024

Lizzo "The Special Tour 2023" - Sydney
Photo: Getty Images

Following her Grammy-winning hit "About Damn Time," Lizzo now confronts a complex legal battle.

A year after securing Record of the Year at the 65th Grammys for the same song, the singer is slated for a trial involving sexual harassment and discrimination claims from three former tour dancers. Despite joint efforts by Lizzo, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc, and dance team head Shirlene Quigley to dismiss the lawsuit on free speech grounds, their attempt faced rejection from a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

In his ruling, Judge Mark Epstein rejected a substantial portion of Lizzo's anti-SLAPP strategy, emphasizing the imperative to address discrimination allegations, regardless of the setting in a speech-related environment. The upcoming trial, likely in the next year, won't encompass all the claims filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez last year.

While certain elements of the lawsuit were dismissed, including a nude photoshoot for "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," deemed protected under free speech by Judge Epstein, other claims related to body-shaming, employment conditions and auditions were considered under the umbrella of the First Amendment. Lizzo finds protection under California's anti-SLAPP laws for these claims tied to her Special Tour, spanning from September 23, 2022, to July 30.

The judge's decision offers partial relief for Lizzo, emphasizing that the alleged incidents, even in the entertainment domain, aren't immune from scrutiny. The lawsuit, brought by Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez, accuses Lizzo of forcing dancers into sex shows and subjecting them to discriminatory practices. Another layer of complexity is added by wardrobe designer Asha Daniels, who alleges disrespect from Lizzo's camp.

Both sides claim a measure of victory. Lizzo's spokesperson expresses gratitude for the dismissal of certain allegations, intending to appeal the remaining elements, while the dancers' legal team sees the ruling as a victory overall, anticipating a trial.

This protracted legal battle suggests a continued dispute, potentially extending into the 67th annual Grammys in 2025.

LIZZO
