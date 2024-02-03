Kim Kardashian is offering her fans an exclusive opportunity to acquire a piece of opulence with her peacock blue Porosus Crocodile Birkin bag, a coveted item from her collection.

This luxurious accessory is available for a considerable $49,995.00 on the Kardashian Kloset site, with an additional flat rate of $14.95 for shipping. The designer tote showcases "palladium hardware and double handles" and boasts a "Twist lock and lock & key closure," according to the detailed product description.

Despite its hefty price, the luxury purse is in commendable "good condition" with only minor wear and tear, showcasing Kim's apparent affection for the high-end accessory. Alongside this prized Birkin, she has listed two others for sale, each priced around $30,000, alongside select Louis Vuitton duffle bags and items from Chanel.

Known for her consistent display of a Birkin regardless of the occasion, the 43-year-old reality star recently paraded an oversized bag from the renowned brand during an outing in New York City. Even her new gray Haut à courroies bag, unveiled in late November 2023, drew attention for its spacious design suitable for an overnight stay. Impressively, she seamlessly integrated the high-end bag into her professional ventures, with glimpses of paperwork and a notebook peeking out as she entered a building.

Kim Kardashian's affinity for Birkins extends beyond personal use, as evidenced by her introduction of the "world’s most expensive handbag" at a soccer game in July 2023. The chic Hermès Crocodile Birkin bag, valued at over $100,000, turned heads in the stands of the Al-Nassr vs. Paris Saint-Germain match in Osaka, Japan. This extravagant taste has been passed on to her daughter North West, who was spotted with a $10,000 Birkin.